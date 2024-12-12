From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Horace Strand retired Nov. 15 as executive manager of the embattled Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester (SAC).

“I’m getting older, and the stresses that come along with that responsibility was something that I needed to walk away from,” Strand said.

Strand’s exit comes as the agency faces heavy scrutiny from state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary, who has been tasked since 2020 with rescuing the bankrupt city’s finances.

Doweary’s office filed a motion in May with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to gain access to SAC’s financial records. He alleged SAC conducted an unauthorized board expansion, stonewalled officials and paid board salaries without permission. Additionally, the receiver’s office also criticized SAC for taking out a loan from Strand and his church in order to make payroll. In August, Doweary expressed his desire to monetize the city’s water assets to make up for the city’s fiscal shortfalls.

Attorneys for the receiver’s office deposed Strand and SAC board chair Livia Smith on Oct. 25 as part of the original case and put the authority under the microscope.

The office highlighted an instance where Corvias Infrastructure Solutions (CIS), SAC’s private partner, donated a $400,000 building to the executive manager’s nonprofit, according to transcripts acquired by WHYY News through an open records request.

Strand described the hours-long deposition as “hostile.” However, he said it played no role in his retirement, a decision he made a year ago. He provided WHYY News with a letter from CIS to his nonprofit, deeming the building a “restricted gift.”

“When they couldn’t find anything to really put their hands on, they came up and exaggerated this gift that Corvias had made to my non-profit,” Strand said. “And so that’s when it all just went haywire.”

In a letter to WHYY News, CSI stated that it purchased the property to establish a community resiliency center. After internal deliberation, the company determined that working with a local nonprofit would be the best way to proceed.

“The terms of the Restricted Gift Agreement require that the sole purpose of the property be as a climate resiliency center and local business incubator, focused on supporting the environmental, social, and economic resiliency of the City of Chester community,” the letter read.

Neither the stormwater authority nor SAC Board Chair Livia Smith responded to a request for comment about the deposition and the future of SAC. Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to the receiver, declined to comment.

Patrick J. Harvey, an attorney with Bala Cynwyd-based law firm Campbell Durant, who also serves as the receiver’s counsel, led Strand’s examination. According to deposition transcripts, he said the transaction “appears to be a really concerning violation of ethics.”

“We also have legitimate inquiries about whether this asset is being run appropriately for the best interests of its functions. And this raises some catastrophic issues about whether it is,” Harvey said of SAC as a whole.