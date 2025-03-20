From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County Council introduced an ordinance Wednesday evening that would effectively ban the manufacture, possession, transfer and use of “ghost guns.”

The proliferation of ghost guns — unserialized weapons often made using 3D printers or assembly kits — have fueled an untraceable firearms crisis across the country, prompting attempts by elected officials to restrict the homemade parts.

“You cannot live freely if you are living in fear,” Councilmember Elaine Schaefer said during the public meeting. “This ordinance seeks to fulfill our duty to keep our residents safe, to keep our street safe, to keep our home safe, to keep our first responders safe — and to deter the bad actors from continuing to threaten our public safety.”

Delco officials want to impose a $1,000 fine or up to 10 days in prison for each violation of the ghost gun ordinance. Individuals who hold a federal firearms license would be exempt from the law. The ordinance also extends to machinegun conversion devices.

“This ordinance is meant to stand in the way of the kind of person who needs to be stood up to,” Councilmember Kevin Madden said. “The kind of person who is not law-abiding, is not loyal to their neighbors and their community. The kind of person who is willing to put all of Delaware County at risk.”

Depending on how Erie City Council decides to vote on its proposed ban of handmade firearms, Delaware County could become the fifth municipality in Pennsylvania to restrict the untraceable weapons.