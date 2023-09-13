Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Portraits of those lost to gun violence were on display outside City Hall Tuesday. Their loved ones talked about grief and called on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to allow local leaders to pass stronger gun laws.

“If we had the support of the General Assembly, these images would have been of my brother graduating or going to college, or my twin sister raising her kids and enjoying her grandkids,” said activist Roz Pichardo, recalling her two siblings who died from gunshot wounds. “But instead this is all we have left, just images.”

Pichardo is one of 10 co-victims, or loved ones of gun violence victims, serving as plaintiffs in the City of Philadelphia’s lawsuit against the state over a 1974 firearms preemption law. The policy prohibits local jurisdictions from passing gun regulations that are stricter than those that exist on the state level.

On Wednesday, the Pa. The Supreme Court will determine whether the case should go to trial.

Eliminating preemption, or narrowing its application, would allow Philadelphia and other cities across the Keystone State to pass permit-to-purchase laws, extreme risk protection orders, monthly handgun purchasing limits, or other changes advocates say could help prevent homicides, mass shootings, and suicides.

Mimi McKenzie, legal director for the Public Interest Law Center which is representing the co-victims and nonprofit group Ceasefire PA on the case, likened it to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania not allowing cities to enact traffic regulations such as stop signs, red lights, and speed limits.

“And at the same time the state itself doesn’t enact them either, and people are dying,” she said. “That’s crazy, and that’s what’s happening.”