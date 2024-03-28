Teen arrested for murder at SEPTA station has been cleared of wrongdoing, Philadelphia DA says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 16-year-old who was charged with murder after a shooting at a SEPTA station in January has been cleared of wrongdoing, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Zaire Wilson was arrested shortly after the shooting on January 11 at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

However, the office of District Attorney Larry Krasner said SEPTA surveillance video – which was not available to his office at the time of Wilson’s arrest – shows that Wilson “was clearly not involved in the shooting and murder” of 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles.

Another teen arrested in this case, 18-year-old Quadir Humphrey, is being prosecuted for murder and related offenses.