3 shot amid celebration to mark end of Ramadan in Philly’s Parkside neighborhood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Three people were shot and five people are in custody after gunfire erupted in a Philadelphia park where an Eid al-Fitr an event, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was taking place.

Gunfire erupted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 47th and Girard in the Parkside section as an estimated 1,000 people were at the celebration.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said two factions inside the park exchanged gunfire, and some 30 gunshots were fired.

Officers who were on detail in the area managed to stop three males and a female, all of whom were taken into custody.

Four guns were recovered at that time, Bethel said.

Meanwhile, one of the police officers engaged an armed 15-year-old male, shooting that teen in the shoulder and leg.

The officer secured the gun and then took the teen to the hospital, Bethel said. That 15-year-old is also under arrest.

A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, while a juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hands.

Amid the chaos, Bethel said a police vehicle struck a child and she suffered a fractured leg. Bethel said the department is sending prayers to her and will be reaching out to her family.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple tables, chairs and tents that were abandoned in the chaos.

“I just saw everybody just running and frantic, you know, everybody. The kids, people’s strollers getting turned over, everybody screaming,” said one witness who did not want to be identified. “I heard fireworks… and it sort of turned into gunshots.”

“Everybody just ran away like it was an elephant stampede,” she continued.

Police officers could be seen conducting a meticulous search for shell casings and evidence of gunfire.

Citywide police response called

Officers from across the city of Philadelphia were called in to assist in this incident.

Various law enforcement units, including SWAT, rapidly converged on the scene.

Eyewitness accounts and police activity suggest the shooting led to widespread panic, with attendees fleeing for safety.

The presence of multiple crime scenes and the discovery of several firearms point to a complex investigation.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims are celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset.

Eid al-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.The holiday is with congregational prayers and festivities, which typically include family visits, gatherings, and new clothes.