Emotional support alligator ‘Wally’ missing after vacation with owner in Georgia

The disappearance of a well-known emotional support animal has people in Central Pennsylvania asking, “Where’s Wally?”

“Wally the Alligator” hasn’t been seen since April 21.

Action News has reported on Wally before after he was nominated for “America’s Favorite Pet” last year.

An unfortunate misunderstanding two months later prevented Wally from entering a Phillies game last season.