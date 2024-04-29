Emotional support alligator ‘Wally’ missing after vacation with owner in Georgia

Wally hasn't been seen since April 21 after something happened while on vacation with his owner.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 29, 2024
Wally the alligator receives a pet

Wally the alligator receives a pet. (Twitter/Britt Miler)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The disappearance of a well-known emotional support animal has people in Central Pennsylvania asking, “Where’s Wally?”

“Wally the Alligator” hasn’t been seen since April 21.

Action News has reported on Wally before after he was nominated for “America’s Favorite Pet” last year.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

An unfortunate misunderstanding two months later prevented Wally from entering a Phillies game last season.

Related Content

Wally’s owner, Joie Henney, says something happened to his pet while vacationing in Brunswick, Georgia.

Henney said he waited to file a police report because he didn’t have the proper permit for Wally during their visit down south.

Henney has reason to believe Wally may have been stolen. He says he just wants his gator back, no questions asked.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate