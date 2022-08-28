WallyGator, the emotional support alligator, spotted cooling off in Philadelphia’s Love Park
This story originally appeared on 6abc
WallyGator, an emotional support alligator in the running to be named America’s Favorite Pet, made a stop by Philadelphia’s Love Park this week.
WallyGator has become a TikTok sensation and is surely not your typical alligator. He is an emotional support alligator from a local reptile rescue.
Wally’s handler, Joie Henney, is currently undergoing radiation for prostate cancer, and Wally is his emotional support animal.
“He’s a big supporter of people needing smiles,” Henney said. “He works with a lot of special needs adults and children. He puts thousands of smiles on people’s faces almost every day. He comforts people when they’re sad.”
He doesn’t know why but the 7-year-old gator has never attacked or shown aggression towards anything.
Yes, they walk him on a leash and his favorite treat is cheese puffs.
If Wally looks familiar, he was the inspiration for the design of ‘Alligator Loki’ on Disney+.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
