WallyGator, the emotional support alligator, spotted cooling off in Philadelphia’s Love Park

WallyGator, an emotional support alligator in the running to be named America’s Favorite Pet, made a stop by Philadelphia’s Love Park this week.

WallyGator has become a TikTok sensation and is surely not your typical alligator. He is an emotional support alligator from a local reptile rescue.

Wally’s handler, Joie Henney, is currently undergoing radiation for prostate cancer, and Wally is his emotional support animal.

“He’s a big supporter of people needing smiles,” Henney said. “He works with a lot of special needs adults and children. He puts thousands of smiles on people’s faces almost every day. He comforts people when they’re sad.”