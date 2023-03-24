A Center City building sometimes called the “flying saucer” is now available for rent.

The circular building that was once the home of the Philadelphia Visitors Center at the edge of Love Park could soon have new tenants.

The city’s Parks and Rec Department is calling for proposals from “visionary” food and drink operators to take over the space.

“The goal is for a restaurant that can provide a great amenity for park users and park visitors, a wonderful experience, a dining experience, but also to help support the park,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

Even though the city has spent over $5.6 million rebuilding the space, including donated glass that had to be handcrafted in Europe, the building would still need work to get it into shape.

“The new concessionaire will have to build their own kitchen,” Ott Lovell said. “They’re really going to have to fit out the entire space, the entire interior, and also some exterior work. There is a new utility infrastructure and fittings that are suitable for a commercial kitchen, but they will have to bring all of the kitchen equipment in.”