Bugs, birds, and plants: This writer wants you to embrace nature in Philly

‘Your street is the place to start’

Brown grew up fascinated with reptiles and amphibians and, as he got older, became more interested in how animals lived out in the wild. That curiosity transformed into a career.

For more than a decade, Brown has explored nature in and around Philadelphia. While he doesn’t consider himself an expert, the West Philadelphia resident has tons of experience and knowledge when it comes to the city’s urban wildlife.

He’s a nature writer for “Grid Magazine” and has hosted videos on the magazine’s YouTube channel, where he’s covered everything from how to get started birding to how to find snakes in University City.

Brown leads walks across the region that focus on animals and plants, co-founded PhillyNature.org to promote getting involved with nature, and is a part of the organizing committee of the annual City Nature Challenge.

Clearly, Brown has an affinity for nature.

He’s sharing that with people in his new book, with the hope that it will get others as excited about bugs and bats as he is.

The goal is “to get people in the city connected with the nature where they are,” said the writer. His book illustrates ways to engage with nature year-round, with different opportunities available each season.

The best location to start is closer than you might think.

“Your street is the place to start,” said Brown, who has familiarized himself with the kestrels that chirp outside his house. “Don’t let having to go somewhere get in the way.”

From your block — even your window — you can look at birds flying across the sky, nesting in trees, or lounging atop rowhouses. You can observe squirrels running around, weeds growing in between sidewalk cracks, moths buzzing around a streetlight.

If you want to level up, Brown suggests visiting a local park or garden, though he recognizes that not every neighborhood has equal access to those spaces. Still, even the smallest of green spaces has something to offer, he says.

“I’ve got 40-something different species of birds I’ve seen in Malcolm X Park,” said Brown. To explore further, Brown recommends going to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, the Discovery Center in Strawberry Mansion, or the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Education Center. Each has plenty of resources, plus programs on everything from interacting with turtle species to stargazing and canoeing.