Seeking advice? The ‘Old Coots and Company’ share free wisdom down the shore

Every Friday morning during the summertime, a group of senior citizens gather at a booth at the Ventnor Farmer’s Market. They all wear matching traffic-cone-orange shirts with pins that say, “Ask Me For Advice.”

They’re called the Old Coots and Company, and their mission is to listen to people, talk with them, and dole out the finest advice they can — at no cost.

“We just want them to hold people’s hands, figuratively speaking,” said Andrew Starer, who started the market six years ago with his wife, Penni. “You may not be able to solve their problem, but maybe just listening is half the battle.”

The Starers, who manage the market along with Maria Gatta, were inspired to host an advice booth at the farmer’s market after learning about an Old Coots group in Salt Lake City. They wanted to bring the idea to the shore and make sure that women were a part of the group too, since the original group was all men.

The booth “adds an extra dimension to the market, a lightness and another fun factor,” said Penni Starer.

People stop by to ask all sorts of questions — sometimes they’re big quandaries about life, love, and parenting. Other times, people just want to know where the best pizza is.

The Old Coots and Company always do their best.

“What you say to people is meaningful,” said Penni Starer. The booth is about cultivating community and connection. “There might be a level of seriousness to some of the issues that are brought to the table … it is really important that we keep this fun. Keep it light.”