Friedman, who has been volunteering with the project since the pandemic, agrees. She has spent most of her career working as a teacher and says goats are very similar to middle school students.

“They have their social dynamics,” explained Friedman. “You have the troublemakers, the ones that want to be obedient and get and get a prize, the ones that are a little mischievous. So they’re a lot of fun to work with and really smart.”

PGP has a total of 13 goats, a combination of Nubians and Nigerian Dwarf breeds — and they all live at the Farm at the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown.

There’s Ivy, who’s small and a “strong-willed, stubborn woman.” Oonagh, who loves head scratches. Anthony and Bebito, who are twins. Violet, who is deaf and understands sign language. And many others.

No matter what their quirky traits and special characteristics are, adults and kids enjoy being in their presence.

That’s why the organization brings them to different neighborhoods, for all kinds of activities — from animal-assisted therapy, to fun family programs and even landscaping. That’s when goats basically eat your overgrown yard. PGP also offers a teen internship program, where young people can work on the farm with the goats, and All Abilities RAMble, a free monthly therapy experience for people of all ages with disabilities.

“Part of our mission is that we bring the delightful and dynamic capabilities of goats to our communities,” said Leslie Jackson, who is the “folks herder” at PGP, which means she coordinates volunteers.

Plus, Jackson added, “they’re so flippin’ cute.”

The goats offer a way for people to connect with our environment, said Liz Gardiner, a children’s librarian at the Free Library.

They “are a huge way that Philly is actually dealing with some issues like overgrowth of weeds and plants,” said Gardiner. “It’s very interesting to be able to learn about those things as well as just meet animals and get that experience that some city kids don’t get on a daily basis.”

Whether you work with goats regularly or see them every once in a while, volunteer Friedman says that they put you in a good mood.

“You know it’s going to be a good day if there are goats in it,” she said. “It’s impossible to be in a bad mood around them.”

On Aug. 13, the goats will head to the Nicetown Park Festival. To learn more about where the herd is headed next, check out Philly Goat Project’s website, or stop by the Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Germantown, which is free to visit and open 365 days a year.