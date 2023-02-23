On a cold, sunny morning at an ice rink along the Delaware River in Philadelphia, a live band plays a ballad. A Zamboni clears the rink, and Sam Rise, a performance artist in a big blue penguin mascot costume, skates out on the ice — hyping the audience up for a show unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“Are you ready, Philadelphia? Are you excited about drag? Are you excited about climate change?” they shout. “I mean, fighting climate change with drag!”

The show is a camp comedy about climate change by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a queer arts organization in Philly.

“The premise of the story is climate change is … such a huge issue, it’s almost as impossible as getting drag queens to skate on ice,” said John Jarboe, founding artistic director of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Jarboe wrote the show with another artist, along with help from local climate activist groups.

The show runs just a handful of days, starting last week and ending this Saturday.

The protagonist — and antagonist — of the show is Miss Hugh Manity. She wants to stop warming the planet, but she has a hard time breaking away from her “girl gang” of fossil fuels: Mx. Coal, Mr. Oil, and Mx. Natural Gas.

“I’m realizing that maybe saving the climate is going to take a lot of work,” Hugh Manity says.

But these fossil fuel friendships are toxic. They melt a big glacier, pulling away bits of his icy costume until he’s sprawled on the ice rink wearing a sparkly, indigo gown.

Hugh Manity tries to buy her way out of climate change with carbon credits, but that doesn’t work.

Eventually, a character called Nonbinary Parental Guardian Nature tells Hugh Manity she can’t keep making everything about herself.

“Nature is like, hey — just pay attention,” said Jarboe, who plays Hugh Manity. “Just listen to the world around you. Realize that you are part of it, and that you need to work together.”