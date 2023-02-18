Philadelphia’s unseasonably warm weather this week forced an ice skating drag show about climate change to cancel its opening night.

“It was too hot for us to do our climate change show in the middle of February,” said John Jarboe, founding artistic director of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret. “There’s a lot of irony in that.”

The show, “Beards on Ice: Edging,” and its kid-friendly version will go on this Friday and Saturday at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Old City, as well as next week. The company behind it is famous for its creative, queer performances, from a gender-fluid homage to Fred Rogers to a truck with eyelashes that offered mobile, socially-distanced shows.

It’s Bearded Ladies’ first performance on ice, and it’s meant to raise awareness and inspire collective action against climate change.

“It’s so impossible, the issue of climate change and climate anxiety right now — almost as impossible as drag queens learning how to ice skate,” Jarboe said. “So if we can get these drag queens to ice skate, maybe, just maybe, we can solve the climate crisis.”