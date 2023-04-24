According to the American Library Association, last year also saw an unprecedented number of demands to ban books, nearly double from the previous year. The majority of the books were identified by their LGBTQ themes. In the Philadelphia region, the Bucks County School District is considering removing 65 titles, most of which for “sexualized content.”

“People are seeing in the news that books are being banned. We’re lucky enough in Philadelphia that we’re not seeing much of that,” said Link Ross, supervisor at the Fumo Family Branch in South Philadelphia. “We’re not acutely dealing with these issues in the same way that they might be in Tennessee.”

The Philadelphia Free Library regularly features LGBTQ and drag programs, including storytelling time and panel discussions, but Ross said it’s rare for neighborhood libraries to collaborate with a theater company to develop original content on the scale of “Check It Out!!!”

“Explicitly queer programming, especially outside of Pride Month, is important to me,” they said. “There are definitely more pointed efforts to offer LGBTQ library programs in the month of June, but I like to offer them all year because we’re gay all year, or at least I am.”

The conceit of “Check It Out!!!” is that the bookmobile is coming from Tennessee to bring banned books to Philadelphia. Hoopes said that practice of transporting banned books is as fictional as a bookworm in drag.

“I actually hope it’s not happening, because I don’t want those books to be taken away from the communities where they should be,” she said.

“Check It Out!!!” encourages its audience to use libraries and librarians to find the books and materials that fit their interests in an open and unrestricted way.

“Freedom is part of what the Beards do as part of our mission in the city, to bring joy and create spaces of permission,” Jarboe said. “We are a welcoming space.”

The performance does not step into issues of book censorship, LGBTQ laws, or legislation on drag performance for children. While Jarboe personally is concerned and frightened about those issues, she does not find them fertile ground for creativity.

“It’s uncreative and it’s also terrifying to me, and very real. It’s both of those things,” she said. “It’s boring because it’s uncreative. and we are very creative. There will be nothing boring about what we do.”

“Check It Out!!!” is silly — with a talking bookworm, and a rap from the perspective of an open book — and interactive: the performers frequently ask for the audience to shout responses back at them, and they end with a call to action to seek out a librarian, right now.

The point, Jarboe explained, is for the audience to feel welcomed enough to have a good time at the library.

“If you watch enough Mr. Rogers, and I’ve watched tons of Mr. Rogers, what you learn is that young folks are listening. They know what’s going on,” said Jarboe, who once created an entire show based on Mr. Rogers.

“So we’re talking about banned books. We’re talking about how it’s hard sometimes to be in a place where you can be yourself,” she said. “We’re acknowledging the realities in a thoughtful way, in a way that we think is digestible, entertaining, and caring.”