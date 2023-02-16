Central Bucks School District is considering removing 60 more books from its libraries

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School District is now considering banning 65 books from its shelves.

Administrators initially chose five books for review, four of which center LGBTQ characters.

Community members have challenged another 60 library books, according to an email from district library coordinator Melissa Burger to district librarians obtained by WHYY News. The district will now form review committees to read each book and make a recommendation about whether to keep it.

Community members have challenged another 60 library books, according to emails from district library coordinator Melissa Burger to district librarians, which were obtained by WHYY News.

All of the 65 challenged books appear on the Book Looks website, a site focused on banning library books with “objectionable” and “sexual” content. A member of Moms for Liberty, a national organization and the most widespread group leading the charge for book bans in the country, created the site and the organization uses it as a resource in its campaigns.

One member of the Central Bucks board Republican majority, Debra Cannon, is currently a member of the Bucks County Moms for Liberty Facebook group, and another, Lisa Sciscio, was previously a member of the Facebook group. Residents who have also been members of the Moms for Liberty Bucks County Facebook group have been showing up to school board meetings over the last year.

Thirteen community members, at least some of whom are associated with Moms for Liberty, read aloud excerpts from some of these challenged books, including “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, and “TTYL” by Lauren Myracle, during a March 2022 school board meeting.

District officials declined to comment on the new book challenges, in an email from the district’s public relations firm, Devine and Partners.

In a previous written statement to WHYY News, Superintendent Lucabaugh said “…The district has a responsibility to guard against the sexualization of children and will protect kids from age-inappropriate, graphic, sexualized content … It is our duty to check it out, to ask questions, and to let our professionals do their jobs, and then to make informed decisions.”

Local author reacts to her book being targeted

Laurie Halse Anderson’s book, “Shout,” is one of the 65 challenged. Anderson, a Montgomery County resident and critically acclaimed novelist, said her books have faced countless challenges. Her book, “Speak,” was one of the first young adult books to tackle sexual assault. She said she understands some of the parental fears around what information children are engaging with relating to sex and the human body.

But, she said parents don’t have “the right to dictate their way of seeing the world,” to other kids.

“They just want to shut down the conversations. They want to ban books about vitally important topics like the human body. They want to ban discussions and books about healthy sexuality, about sexual violence,” Anderson said.

Pen America found that from July 2021 to June 2022, 41% of banned books had LGBTQ themes, 40% centered characters of color, 22% had sexual content, and 21% were about race or racism.

“They want to push people of color, people who aren’t straight or cisgender, out of the public forum,” Anderson said. “Let’s know our history. That’s the first step… if you can marginalize entire groups, identity groups… that’s the first step in exterminating them.”

Anderson said her books are meant to help students understand assault, and create opportunities to discuss it in “both classrooms and around kitchen tables.”

“When we withhold from them information about their bodies and information about the boundaries that they are allowed to create,” she said, she believes youth are then potentially more vulnerable.