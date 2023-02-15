Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Fifty-two school board directors from 25 Pennsylvania school districts have condemned the Central Bucks School board majority for “fostering intolerance,” “discrimination,” and targetting LGBTQ students “for political purposes.”

The directors denounced Central Bucks’ policy that censors “advocacy activity” and described it as an “attack” on LGBTQ students in CBSD and marginalized communities across the commonwealth in a letter to Pennsylvania families and students.

The directors have called on Central Bucks officials to immediately repeal the policy.

“School Boards and individual School Board Directors should be working to help support these populations—-not attack them,” the letter says. “Unfortunately, that is exactly what a majority of the Central Bucks School District School Board has recently done…”

The letter continues: “The consequences of implementing extreme, partisan policies that stifle a student’s ability to learn true history, to express themselves fully, and to be supported by the people around them will be regrettable and irrevocable.”