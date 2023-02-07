The state provides only about a third of public school funding, potentially underfunding schools by as much as $4.6 billion, by one assessment. The majority of a district’s funding comes from local property taxes, which can vary widely based on the wealth of a community.

“Today’s decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for Pennsylvania’s public school children,” the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center, who represent the petitioners, said in a joint written statement.

“It will change the future for millions of families, so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve.”

In terms of next steps, Jubilerer said the court is in uncharted territory.

“It seems only reasonable to allow respondents, comprised of the executive and legislative branches of government and administrative agencies with expertise in the field of education, the first opportunity, in conjunction with petitioners, to devise a plan to address the constitutional deficiencies identified herein,” she said.

The decision is expected to be appealed by at least one of the suit’s defendants, which include Pennsylvania’s governor and the leaders of the state Legislature.

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn. It is now the obligation of the legislature, executive branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth,” Jubilerer said.

This story will be updated.