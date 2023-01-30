Philly advocates are urging mayoral candidates to ‘make children a priority’

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

There’s no shortage of issues for candidates to focus on in Philadelphia’s race for mayor, including the most glaring — gun violence and the city’s opioid epidemic.

Look at these issues, and really any other, and there’s a common thread: Kids are suffering, said David Fair with Turning Points for Children.

“Children are the most helpless victims,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of political conversations this year and we want to make sure children are not forgotten.”

Fair’s nonprofit is one of 40 and counting to join the Kids’ Campaign, a nonpartisan effort that will not back a candidate for mayor. Instead, the focus is on centering the concerns and voices of children and families.

“I believe that Philadelphia must be the prime destination for the best teachers in the country,” said Destiny Holley, a senior at Parkway Northwest High School at the campaign’s launch on Jan. 20.

One in three Philadelphia children live below the poverty line and their parents often aren’t represented in politics, said Donna Cooper with Children First, another nonprofit that’s part of the campaign.

The campaign’s agenda is summarized by the acronym S.E.C.U.R.E. which stands for: safety, education, careers, uplifting families, recreation, and the environment.