Philadelphia School District joins building trades unions to offer apprenticeship training

City Council President Darrell Clarke graduated from Strawberry Mansion High, and told students things have really changed over the years.

“Back in the day, they had wood shop, they had metal shop, they had electric shop. Right? And then somehow all that went away,” he said. “Here we are years later, talking about bringing meaningful opportunities here, educational opportunities that will lead not only to a good job, but it will lead to a career.”

Tylisa Williams is a graduate of the program, and is now an apprentice. She urged students to take the classes seriously because it’s the pathway to a better life.

“By the time you’re 21, a legal age, you can be driving whatever car you want, a house, everything. Take advantage. The opportunities are out here.”

The students will also receive financial education as part of the curriculum. Boyer said that is important because they can make a six figure potential income and if they don’t manage it well they won’t be able to become financially secure.