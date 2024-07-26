From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two decades ago, Ariel Lajara participated in Freedom Schools Literacy Academy, a four-week paid apprenticeship summer program designed to inspire high school and college students of color to pursue a career in teaching and education advocacy.

On Thursday, Lajara, assistant superintendent at the School District of Philadelphia, was at the Mary McLeod Bethune School North Philadelphia, in support of the summer program that shaped his career. The summer program was co-hosted by Teach for America, with city and state officials in attendance.

“I am a byproduct of this program,” Lajara said. “The passion, the desire, the burning desire to be a good educator was born in the Freedom School program.”

According to their website, the program is “steeped in Black culture, history and pedagogy” and aspires to build a Black teacher pipeline nationwide. All participants become eligible for the Black Teacher Pipeline Fellowship, which provides financial support and mentoring to college students who want to be educators.

The program is offered in four Philadelphia locations. It also has a virtual option for participants outside the city limits.