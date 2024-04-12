Philly teachers and researchers are weighing the future of education — and how to get there equitably

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fifteen thousand educators, researchers, graduate students, policymakers and education experts convened in Philadelphia this week to discuss the state of education at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) annual meeting.

AERA supports research to advance the education field and promotes the use of research to improve education worldwide.

The theme for this year’s annual meeting was “Dismantling Racial Injustice and Constructing Educational Possibilities: A Call to Action.”

“AERA has done a lot of great work. It means a lot for me to attend AERA in the city that raised me,” said Philly native and educator Camika Royal, Ph.D.

Royal is the Associate Professor of Urban Education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, and her education hailed from the School District of Philadelphia.

A Central High School alum, Royal shared her perspective on public school reform in Philadelphia during a panel discussion on how race has impacted Philadelphia students over the past decade.

Royal said her Penrose upbringing allowed her to see firsthand that students in her Southwest neighborhood faced inequities — particularly when it came to making choices about what school they should attend.

Royal recalled that some students who attended neighborhood schools couldn’t apply for higher-performing schools outside of their neighborhood because they didn’t meet the requirements.

She said students didn’t often have access to prerequisite classes and resources that would prepare them to be eligible to apply for those more rigorous schools.

Royal believes everyone should be afforded a good education regardless of where they live.

“I could go to any school I wanted to because I had great grades, but the idea that my sister, who was not the same type of student I was, could not go to any school she wanted to, that was difficult,” said Royal. She proudly added that she and her sister both earned their doctorate degrees despite those challenges.

Royal and other attendees agreed that the conference’s focus on the impact of race and access to educational opportunities is not only timely, but crucial to the future of education.

“The idea that some of us have access to some things and others of us don’t is something that has never set well with me,” said Royal.