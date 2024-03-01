‘The full loaf, not just crumbs’: Mayor Parker says more state funding needed to enact year-round Philly schools plan

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker stepped to the podium as the music of Philly’s own Jill Scott played in the background. Parker smiled and chuckled about the song choice as she warmed the sold-out crowd of thousands of business leaders.

Parker, who is no stranger to being unapologetically “real” with her delivery, attracted a record crowd to the annual Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Mayoral luncheon Wednesday.

More than 2,000 business community members came to hear from the city’s 100th mayor. The gathering, which celebrated Parker as the first Black woman to hold the city’s top position, was also the largest on record for the Chamber.

Parker discussed the state of the economy and crime and doubled down on her vision for the future of education in Philadelphia.

She asked the crowd to use their imagination as she recited the ruling that confirmed the Pennsylvania system for funding public education is unconstitutional.

“Imagine if we were able to realize several hundred more dollars for public education. Not in years,” said Parker, who stressed the necessity for that influx of money for Philly’s public schools sooner than later.

Parker asked and answered for the crowd, “Why is this important? Because our students deserve the full loaf and not crumbs. That’s what the students in the School District of Philadelphia deserve.” Parker’s remarks drew an eruption of applause.