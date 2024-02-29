‘Unlock economic opportunity’: Mayor Parker asks people to imagine a better Philadelphia in speech
Cherelle Parker spoke to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, asking business leaders to visualize and help create a better Philadelphia.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A crowd of more than 2,000 people turned out to greet Mayor Cherelle Parker in her first official address as chief executive of the city.
“There is no problem in Philadelphia that we can’t solve together,” Parker told a group of business people at the annual mayoral luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on Wednesday. “We’re working together to unlock economic opportunity for all and position Philadelphia as an attractive and equitable place to do business.”
Parker began her speech with a series of “imagine ifs,” calling for people to picture the city as clean, green and safe, with economic opportunity for all.
Parker told the business community that she needed their assistance to make the city better.
She announced the framework for her “Taking Care of Business” plan, or TCB, which includes using $100,000 of private funding for new hires to clean streets, not just downtown but throughout the city. She said she believes it will send a signal to residents that the city is doing a better job listening to their needs.
The mayor said she is willing to help businesses close big deals.
“I’m not afraid to make the tough decisions to restore order to ourncity, but I need you to step up and help this administration. Let me tell you what we’re doing — and how you can help Philadelphia thrive. Together, we can make our city one that you don’t have to imagine anymore,” Parker said.
Another plan that will likely not be popular is the return to office for all city employees.
Parker put out a memo last week requiring top city officials to work in the office five days a week, but she wants all city government and private sector employees to work in-person full time.
“There’s a certain amount of synergy that comes together when leadership comes together with workers and they are doing so on a daily basis,” Parker said. She said in-office work would increase worker productivity.
But research, including a recent federal report, does not necessarily support that conclusion.
The mayor would not put a definitive date as to when she wanted all workers back in the office, but did ask private companies to follow the example of Independence Blue Cross and Comcast by bringing employees into the office full-time.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.