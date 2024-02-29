From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A crowd of more than 2,000 people turned out to greet Mayor Cherelle Parker in her first official address as chief executive of the city.

“There is no problem in Philadelphia that we can’t solve together,” Parker told a group of business people at the annual mayoral luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on Wednesday. “We’re working together to unlock economic opportunity for all and position Philadelphia as an attractive and equitable place to do business.”

Parker began her speech with a series of “imagine ifs,” calling for people to picture the city as clean, green and safe, with economic opportunity for all.

Parker told the business community that she needed their assistance to make the city better.