Trump backs Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s Republican primary for governor

President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s GOP primary, saying he’s gone “ALL IN” on the “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Trump’s endorsement came Monday in a Truth Social post and gives Ciattarelli’s campaign a boost as he competes against two other Trump supporters and a state senator who has been critical of the president.

The president’s endorsement and Ciattarelli’s gratitude to Trump in a social media post of his own reflect the president’s influence in the party, even in Democratic-leaning New Jersey.

Trump’s endorsement hinted at Ciattarelli’s earlier criticism of Trump during his first run for the White House a decade ago, when he said Trump wasn’t fit for the presidency.

“Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!),” Trump said in the Truth Social post.

Ciattarelli said in a post on X that he was “truly humbled and honored” by the endorsement.

“It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again,” he said.