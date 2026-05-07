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The first life sciences tenant at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site broke ground Wednesday on a 250,000-square-foot custom manufacturing facility.

TerraPower Isotopes, part of a nuclear science company founded by Bill Gates, plans to invest $450 million in the facility to manufacture actinium-225, a rare radioactive isotope being tested as a targeted treatment for cancer.

“I believe what this company and industry is doing can change the way that cancer is treated,” said Scott Claunch, president of TerraPower Isotopes. “The site we’re breaking ground on today is how we make it happen at the scale that the world needs.”

TerraPower Isotopes already manufactures actinium-225 at a smaller scale at its lab in Everett, Washington. The company said the site, which the owners call “The Bellwether District,” will be its “flagship” manufacturing facility for the isotope, and will increase worldwide production of the material “20-fold.”

TerraPower Isotopes plans to start production at the former refinery site in 2029.