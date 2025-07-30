PECO is offering $500 grants to help customers pay off overdue bills

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

PECO customers struggling to pay their electricity bills will have another source of assistance starting in August.

The utility announced the launch of a new customer assistance fund Wednesday. It will be funded with a one-time donation of $10 million from Exelon, the utility’s parent company, and it will be administered by the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

The announcement comes as PECO customers’ electricity bills continue to rise, due in part to the regional grid operator’s soaring costs to ensure there will be enough electricity in the future as demand surges and suppliers struggle to keep up.

“We realize customers are bearing the brunt of increasing energy costs as demand rises while supply is limited,” PECO wrote on its website. “Although PECO and Exelon do not control energy supply costs, the company is committed to advocating for customers and working to find solutions with those who do control those costs.”

$500 grants available August through December

The new program will offer one-time, $500 grants to qualifying households. The grants will show up as credits on customers’ accounts.

The program will run from Aug. 4 to Dec. 31, or until funds run out, PECO said.

Customers must owe overdue bills in order to qualify.

Applying for or receiving a grant through the new program will not necessarily prevent a shutoff or guarantee reconnection if it does not cover a customer’s full overdue balance, PECO said.

Higher income qualifications

Existing programs to help PECO customers afford their bills include the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, which provides cash grants to help cover winter heating bills, and PECO’s Customer Assistance Program, which caps bills at a portion of a customer’s income. To qualify for these programs, a household’s income cannot exceed 150% of the annual Federal Poverty Level, which in 2025 is $23,475 annually for an individual or $48,225 for a family of four.