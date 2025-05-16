Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When North Philadelphia resident Michael Brown went to turn on his heater last fall, he found it wasn’t working. Replacing it himself would cost as much as $5,000.

Brown never had any trouble paying his heating bills, but last year the 51-year-old was forced to retire early after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which affects his mobility. Suddenly, the former mortgage underwriter had no money coming in and no heat.

Brown got through the winter with the help of two space heaters, but his house was still chilly.

Finally, relief came in February when Brown was approved for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which helps people pay their heating bills, buy fuel, avoid shutoffs and repair broken heating equipment.

“They delivered the heater like the next week, and so far so good,” Brown said. “The program is unbelievable.”

But the federally funded program could soon be on the chopping block.

Last month, the Trump administration fired the staff administering the program. Then, in the president’s recent budget proposal, the White House proposed getting rid of the program entirely, calling it “unnecessary” and saying the administration would support low-income energy customers instead through “energy dominance, lower prices, and an America First economic platform.”

Brown sees it differently.

“It would be a tragedy,” Brown said.

Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians rely on LIHEAP assistance

The federal government allocated Pennsylvania roughly $230 million in LIHEAP funding for this past heating season, which stretched from November through April. The program serves over 300,000 Pennsylvania households in a typical year, according to the state Department of Human Services.

LIHEAP assistance comes in two forms: “cash” and “crisis.” Cash grants help households pay their winter heating bills even when they’re not at immediate risk of having their utility service terminated, while crisis grants provide emergency help to fix broken heaters, buy fuel, avoid shutoffs or restore terminated service.

LIHEAP cash grants go directly from the state to utilities, on behalf of customers. The average bill assistance payment made on behalf of a recipient in Pennsylvania this past winter was less than $300, while the average crisis grant amounted to more than $500, according to data provided by the state Department of Human Services. Each household can receive up to $1,000 in nonemergency bill assistance and $1,000 worth of crisis assistance.

The program is reserved for households with low incomes. To qualify in Pennsylvania, an individual can earn no more than $22,590 annually, and a family of four no more than $46,800. From August through early May, most LIHEAP payments benefitted Pennsylvania households earning less than $20,000, according to state data.

“This is a lifeline,” said David Konisky, a professor of environmental policy at Indiana University who co-directs the Energy Justice Lab.

If the program were to disappear, some LIHEAP recipients would face mounting utility debt and the threat of termination, Konisky said. Some might seek help from family and friends or faith-based organizations. Some might put more money toward their heating bills, while shortchanging other bills. Others might rely on electric space heaters or ovens to warm their homes.

“Those types of strategies, many of which are quite dangerous and can create significant health effects, are things people have to do to keep alive … to keep a safe temperature in their homes,” Konisky said.

Brown noted some of these strategies can also drive up electricity bills.

“It’s like a domino effect,” he said.

Many LIHEAP recipients are seniors or disabled. This past heating season, 43% of LIHEAP payments in Pennsylvania were made on behalf of households with members over the age of 60, and 28% were made on behalf of households with members with disabilities, according to state data.

The proposal to eliminate LIHEAP at the federal level comes as the program is increasingly used to cover cooling costs.

The past three summers, Pennsylvania has used LIHEAP funds left over from the winter heating season to provide free air conditioners. This pilot cooling program proved wildly popular, but state officials said there won’t be enough funds to run the program this summer. Advocates have called on state lawmakers to allocate state funding to help cover cooling bills.

In its LIHEAP plan for this fiscal year, the state said it planned to spend 15% of its LIHEAP funds on a home weatherization program for low-income households and up to 10% on administrative costs.