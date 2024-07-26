In Philly, demand is ‘overwhelming’ for Pa.’s LIHEAP air conditioner program

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Kimyatta Connor does not have any air conditioning in her two-story home in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. She used a box fan to try to stay cool when temperatures soared into the upper nineties earlier this month — but said the fan only blew hot air.

“It was a heat wave, and I had a darn fan,” she said. “I was in here sweating bullets. People die from heat stroke.”

It’s the second summer that Connor has tried to sign up for a state pilot program that provides free air conditioners through a federally funded energy assistance program traditionally used in Pennsylvania to help low-income households pay their heating bills. Both years, she has not been able to successfully sign up.

This summer, Connor said she brought documentation proving her eligibility for the program to a Neighborhood Energy Center managed by the Energy Coordinating Agency, one of two agencies that administer the program in Philadelphia. She said she followed up by phone, but never heard back.

“I don’t know what’s the hold-up,” Connor said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The Energy Coordinating Agency, the state’s top provider of air conditioning units and repairs through the program last summer, has been swamped with inquiries and has already obligated its entire allocation for the season, officials said. PHDC, the other agency that administers the program in the city, has also run out of funding.

With more than a month left of summer, this year’s $5.3 million budget for the cooling program — significantly less than the over $8 million local agencies were allocated last summer — has not been enough to meet demand in some parts of the state. Already, more than a dozen county-level agencies have told state officials they have depleted their funds and are starting waitlists.

“The demand is overwhelming,” said Cynthia Olidge, director of heating at the Energy Coordinating Agency. “Because of the temperature … demand is outrageous.”