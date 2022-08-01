Two years ago, New York City gave out tens of thousands of air conditioning units to low-income seniors. But officials with the City of Philadelphia essentially said the city couldn’t afford a similar program.

Last year, a nonprofit in Hunting Park started a GoFundMe to buy air conditioners for vulnerable neighbors.

The first phase of a new home improvement program through the Philadelphia Energy Authority has installed or plans to install a dozen heat pumps, which are electric and do the work of both a heater and air conditioner.

Then there’s the federal program called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Experts say nationally, most of the money goes to help pay families’ winter heating bills — but some states, like Delaware, use it for summer cooling bills and even air conditioners.

Pennsylvania started a pilot program with that funding this summer to provide or repair air conditioners, but only for households that already got LIHEAP or weatherization help in the past year. So far the pilot has provided or repaired over 100 cooling units statewide, according to Penny Ickes, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED).

But Steve Luxton, director of the Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA), one of two local agencies that distribute this funding in Philly, said it’s been slow getting additional money from the state to run the cooling pilot — and the organization hasn’t been able to provide A/C units yet. The other agency, Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, expects to install about a hundred units in eligible households, said spokesperson Jamila Davis.

City officials have pushed the state to expand energy assistance programs like LIHEAP to cover cooling, said city spokesperson Imani Harris in an emailed statement. She said the city is encouraged by President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of expanded guidance for states using LIHEAP funds, which emphasizes options like buying efficient air conditioning units and heat pumps, setting up a buddy check system, or maintaining shut-off prevention services during the summer months.

The federal program had an unprecedented level of funding this year, thanks to COVID relief and the infrastructure law. But experts say the program is historically underfunded.

Mark Wolfe, director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which represents the state officials that distribute LIHEAP funds, said going forward, the program needs several billion dollars more each year for cooling assistance.

“The numbers are way too big for GoFundMe,” he said. “That’s way too big for charity. It’s a federal problem and the federal government has to provide assistance to pay for this.”

Historically, Pennsylvania has not used funding through another federal program, the Weatherization Assistance Program, to install A/C units, except to replace heat pumps, said DCED’s Ickes. But the state is seeking approval to use some of these funds to install air conditioners in homes as a “health and safety” measure — for example, in households with elderly members, children, or people with disabilities or medical conditions.

Felicia Ashley, the East Germantown resident, wasn’t aware of any other resources for free air conditioners, besides the mutual aid group she reached out to. She thinks there should be more.

“Because there’s a lot of seniors out here that can’t afford A/Cs,” she said. “A lot of seniors out here, and sick people like me, that have bills and rent.”

This summer dozens of residents like Ashley have applied to Funds Y’all for an air conditioner — and organizers are scrambling to raise enough funds.

They’ve stopped taking new applications for now, and say it could take months to cross everyone off their list.