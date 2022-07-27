Public Health Communications Director James Garrow says these are examples of the heat not being the only thing to worry about during a heat wave.

“It’s not just the heat that can kill you. It’s all of these other related things that the heat makes worse. And this is why one of our primary messages is to check on residents and around you and older family members and neighbors that might be shut in just to make sure that they’re okay.”

Garrow says more heat related deaths could be reported in the coming days.

“Just because the emergency ends doesn’t mean that the mortality has ended. Sometimes folks won’t be discovered for a couple of days. Or, you know, people are stressed by the heat and eventually don’t succumb for another day or two.”