While extreme heat across the Philadelphia region is expected to subside for a few days, SEPTA says it will continue monitoring the effects of heat on its rail systems.

In extreme heat, the overhead wires that power trains can sag and potentially get tangled. To reduce the risk of power issues, SEPTA limits train and trolley speeds between 5 and 10 miles per hour when temperatures hit above 90 degrees.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch says this is because excessive heat can cause metal tracks to expand and limiting speed limits can greatly reduce potential damage.

“We have extra inspections on all our rail lines during times like this and make sure that we’re looking out for any issues and particularly looking at areas where we have switches and other equipment that could be susceptible to extreme heat,” Busch said.