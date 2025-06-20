Philly to declare Code Red for heat wave starting Sunday
During a Code Red, the city expands its outreach and shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness.
A heat wave is hitting the Philadelphia region starting this weekend. The city has declared a Code Red beginning Sunday at 10 a.m., according to a message sent through the city’s employee alert system.
During a Code Red event, the city implements special measures to keep people experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.
The city’s Office of Homeless Services declares a Code Red when the heat index, a measure of both heat and humidity that reflects how hot the air feels, is forecast to be above 95 degrees for three consecutive days.
The Code Red declaration alone does not open cooling centers, which are activated when the city declares a Heat Health Emergency.
If a person experiencing homelessness needs help during a Code Red, a street outreach team can be requested by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
During Code Red events, all dogs must be either indoors or have access to shelter that meets certain requirements, including access to drinking water and shade.
