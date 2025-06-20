Philly to declare Code Red for heat wave starting Sunday

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A heat wave is hitting the Philadelphia region starting this weekend. The city has declared a Code Red beginning Sunday at 10 a.m., according to a message sent through the city’s employee alert system.

During a Code Red event, the city implements special measures to keep people experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.

The city’s Office of Homeless Services declares a Code Red when the heat index, a measure of both heat and humidity that reflects how hot the air feels, is forecast to be above 95 degrees for three consecutive days.