“This summer will be unlike any that New York City has seen before,” de Blasio said in a statement. “As the temperature rises, we must protect our most vulnerable from the dangers of extreme heat. We’re providing tens of thousands of free air conditioners to low-income seniors and creating brand new spaces, both indoor and out, for New Yorkers to keep cool and stay safe.”

While New York has processed over 25,000 requests for air conditioning units over the past month, Philadelphia has struggled to come up with a plan to proactively combat heat-related dangers. City officials say they don’t have the money for a program like de Blasio’s and instead, are asking residents to help one another.

The plan for seniors with no access to air-conditioned spaces: Visit a neighbor with AC.

“There’s a limited number of [cooling] centers, and it’s difficult for people to get there,” Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. “A cooling center may be a site where the virus could be transmitted. So that’s why we’re talking so much about people helping their neighbors — it’s a safer way to stay cool, and we do think we can reach a lot of people that way.”

The lack of government assistance affects working-class and low-income residents who can’t afford air conditioner units, higher electric bills or a trip to the beach. In a city where economic disparities fall along racial lines, that means a disproportionate impact falls on Black, Indigenous and people of color. The same disparity plays out geographically so that the hottest parts of the city — Hunting Park, Point Breeze in South Philadelphia, and parts of Haddington and Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia — are home to predominantly Black and immigrant communities, according to data gathered by the city’s Office of Sustainability

‘I’m afraid because of my age’

Hugo and Gloria Nievas say that they wouldn’t feel safe leaving their home and going into a neighbor’s house as recommended by the city’s heat plan. They moved from New Jersey about a year ago, and they don’t really know their neighbors. And nor would their neighbors be able to accommodate, given the risks of the pandemic.

Dionisio and Dolores Robles live a block away from the Nievas. They have air conditioners in all of their rooms. But they wouldn’t invite strangers into their home right now, they said.

“We are worried about the COVID,” Dolores, who is 70 years old and suffers from diabetes, said in Spanish sitting outside on their porch. “Here, not even the family comes inside the house. When they come to bring us things, they leave it outside the door and we bring them in.”

“I’m afraid because of my age, 83,” said Dionisio in Spanish. “If COVID gets me, I’m gone in a day.”

Farley acknowledged those concerns with warnings that since heat-vulnerable populations also have a greater risk of death if they get the coronavirus, everyone in an AC-hosting house should wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from each other and wash their hands constantly.

“Depending on the circumstances, that may be far safer than having them group with a bunch of other people in a small place,” Farley said.

At a press conference last week where officials explained the limited resources available for Philadelphians without air conditioning at home, Farley laid out the deadly risks that come with heat.

“More people die from heat waves than hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes or floods,” Farley said. This year, with the added threat of the pandemic, experts say heat could be even more dangerous.

Yet, because of budget and social distancing needs, the city is providing less resources for Philadelphians to stay cool than in previous years. Pools won’t open and most daily senior centers are closed, and although the city’s intent is to activate 12 libraries and some senior centers as cooling centers with extended hours in the case of a heat emergency, the locations are not clear yet.