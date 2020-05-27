A deadly hot summer is coming. Philly doesn’t yet have a plan.

Gabriella Paez is not looking forward to this summer.

She’s a coordinator at Esperanza, an organization working with the Latinx community in Hunting Park — one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods, where temperatures regularly climb 22 degrees higher than those in greener parts of the city.

“It’s definitely a very challenging year,” Paez said. “It’s not only that we know the heat is coming and it will affect our residents, like it affects them every year, but now we have an added challenge of COVID-19.”

Weather forecasts predict temperatures higher than normal and possible heat waves for this summer. With public pools closed for the season and limited access to recreation centers and air-conditioned public spaces such as libraries, elderly people, kids and other vulnerable populations are at a higher risk for deadly heat illnesses — especially in lower-income neighborhoods like Hunting Park, which according to city studies, are also the hottest, have higher rates of asthma, and less access to trees, green areas, air conditioners and cooling centers. And now, higher rates of coronavirus, too.

As with heat, low-wage workers and communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Hunting Park, or zip code 19140, is one of the areas more heavily affected by the pandemic, with 800 cases recorded so far. Without safeguards against the heat in place, the compounding risk factors could lead to an increase of fatalities within these vulnerable communities, epidemiologists say.

“Noticeably, the groups that are at higher risk for the increased illness and death associated with extreme heat are very similar to the groups that are at high risk for poor outcomes with COVID-19, with the exception of the young children,” said Yvonne Michael, a Harvard School of Public Health epidemiologist teaching at Drexel University’s School of Public Health.

Exposure to extreme heat can result in hyperthermia, which can result in death. Heat-related deaths have decreased in Philadelphia in recent decades, but fatalities caused by heatstroke or heat exhaustion continue to occur. Hyperthermia occurs when the body is unable to cool itself and the body temperature starts rising rapidly in response to prolonged hot and humid weather. If a person is unable to move into a cooler space or seek emergency care, extreme heat can damage the brain and other vital organs, like the heart or the kidneys, and it can make other existing conditions worse.

People over 60 and children younger than 5 are at the highest risk for heat illnesses, according to Michael, as well as those who suffer other medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Isolated people are also at high risk.

“So at a time when we’re seeing elevated deaths already in these same groups, due to the coronavirus, you might expect to see even higher levels of fatalities in those groups,” Michael said.