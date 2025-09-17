Philadelphia tests out ‘cool pavement’ in Hunting Park to combat summer heat

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Philadelphia’s neighborhoods bake in the summer heat. Surface temperatures in parts of North, West and South Philadelphia can reach more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than in greener areas.

Part of the problem is concrete and asphalt pavement, which contributes to the urban heat island effect by absorbing the sun’s heat.

So the city’s Office of Sustainability is testing out a new alternative: reflective pavement.

Could ‘cool’ pavement combat the urban heat island effect?

As climate change drives more intense heat waves, “cool pavement” is being examined as a potential solution to help keep city streets cooler.

This is because conventional paved surfaces trap heat in cities, said Kamil Kaloush, a professor of pavement engineering at Arizona State University who has studied cool pavements.

“Pavements, typically, they cover a large surface area in urban cities,” Kaloush said. “Whether these are roads, highways, parking lots … they have a tendency to absorb heat during the day and re-emit this back to the atmosphere at nighttime.”

Cool pavements, on the other hand, are designed to reflect more of the sun’s energy, rather than absorbing it.

Researchers have estimated using models that, when applied over very large areas, reflective pavements could lower the ambient temperature by a small but significant amount — enough to have a meaningful impact on human health and safety, said Hashem Akbari, a professor of engineering at Concordia University in Montreal who has studied urban heat island mitigation.

Philly’s cool pavement pilot in Hunting Park

The city of Philadelphia is currently testing out a type of cool pavement coating called CoolSeal on two stretches of roadway near the Hunting Park Recreation Center.

“We just want to make residents feel cool and comfortable in their neighborhoods,” said Andrew Dodd, placed-based heat resilience program manager in the city’s Office of Sustainability. “What success looks like is just figuring out whether or not we can use this CoolSeal pavement in our toolbox as we expand our heat resilience efforts citywide.”

A team of students and researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, led by a soft matter materials lab called the Composto Research Group and the Thermal Architecture Lab, is monitoring the patches for their durability and their effect on temperature.

Philly’s pilot will be the first to evaluate the coating’s performance in a humid environment, said Russell Composto, a professor of engineering at Penn. His team will also evaluate how well the pavement stands up to the freeze-thaw cycle of a Mid-Atlantic winter.