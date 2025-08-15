Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphians suing to stop the renovation of FDR Park in South Philadelphia will get another day in court, after a Pennsylvania judge reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case.

In the lawsuit filed last year, 10 residents argued the city’s $250 million plan to build dozens of new athletic fields and courts, playgrounds, a new welcome center and a tidal wetland would radically change the popular park.

They asked a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge to stop the city from cutting down more trees at the park to make way for the renovations.

That judge ruled the city’s Orphans’ Court division did not have jurisdiction over the case, because despite the renovations, the park would remain a park. In the following days, city contractors cut down 48 large trees.

The residents then appealed the case to the Commonwealth Court, where a judge on Wednesday reversed the earlier ruling.

The case now heads back to Orphans’ Court, where the residents plan to argue that artificial turf fields with permitting fees and underground stormwater storage systems would fundamentally change the park — and require City Council and court approval.

“For a year and a half we’ve been fighting just to make our case,” said South Philly resident Rich Garella, a volunteer with the activist group Save the Meadows and lead plaintiff on the lawsuit. “Now the court is saying, ‘Yes, you get to make your case.’”