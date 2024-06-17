Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The fight over a plan to build new athletic fields at FDR Park in South Philadelphia has entered the realm of legal ethics and trust in the judicial system.

A group of residents suing to stop the controversial cutting of trees for the park renovation accuse a Commonwealth Court judge of having ties to the nonprofit running the project. The basis for their lack of confidence in an unbiased decision are contributions to the judge’s most recent election campaign by a public relations firm that has represented the nonprofit.

“The problem is the public perception that is at issue here due to the appearance of impropriety,” the residents’ lawyer, Sam Stretton, wrote. “The Appellants feel they did not get a fair shot and feel that the Court system has been influenced as a result of the contributions.”

The Commonwealth Court judge, Ellen Ceisler, responded forcefully, refusing to step away from the case.

“[The] assertions of conflict are baseless, reckless, and disrespectful,” she wrote.

Judicial ethics experts said it can be a good idea for judges to recuse themselves if they want to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. But they stopped short of saying Judge Ceisler needs to recuse herself in this case.

“If we said to judges, ‘You need to disqualify [yourself] every time there was so much as a whiff of bias, a whiff of partiality,’ it would be very, very hard to keep the the courts open, because there would be disqualification at every turn,” said Charles Geyh, a professor who focuses on judicial ethics at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.