In what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission calls a “landmark” settlement, Philadelphia Gas Works will offer free methane detectors to all customers as an “early warning system” to help prevent dangerous explosions from its aging infrastructure. PGW has committed to spend up to $800,000 on the pilot project, which the PUC says is the first of its kind in the nation.

The settlement stems from the December 2019 house explosion on the 1400 block of S. 8th Street in South Philadelphia that killed two people, required the evacuation of 60 residents, and caused an estimated $1.4 million in property damage. The source of the explosion that killed 28-year-old Brian Diu and his 65-year-old neighbor Rudi Kambong was a cracked cast iron gas main that had been installed in 1928 beneath the street in front of the incident site.

The Commission voted unanimously this week to approve the settlement.

“This settlement represents a significant step forward for public safety,” PUC Commissioner Kathryn Zerfuss said in a statement. “By exploring a comprehensive set of prevention measures, innovative detection tools for residents, and expedited infrastructure upgrades, we can better protect Philadelphia’s residents and businesses.”

The “Audible Style Alarm Residential Methane Detector” pilot project, which will include educational materials, will begin within nine months, and detectors will be distributed free of charge until PGW reaches the spending cap of $800,000.

The settlement also has PGW agreeing to seek up to $125 million in federal grants to replace its cast iron mains.

PGW did not immediately respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.