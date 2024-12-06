PGW can contest the investigators’ claims and proposed penalty before the PUC makes a final determination on the matter.

In response to the complaint, PGW spokesperson Dan Gross did not directly address the allegations against the company, but said in a written statement that safety is PGW’s “number one priority,” while implying the utility was not at fault.

“While the proposed penalties would unfairly penalize PGW’s ratepayers for the failures of others, this filing reinforces the importance of hiring licensed, well trained, and qualified plumbing contractors,” Gross said.

It’s unclear how the penalty will be passed on to ratepayers since the complaint says the proposed penalty “shall not be … passed through as an additional charge to PGW customers in Pennsylvania.”

Gross also pointed the finger at the plumbing contractors, which are not under the jurisdiction of the PUC.

“Poorly performed plumbing work can introduce a host of potential risks to the public that are difficult to detect once the underground worksite is covered and paved,” Gross said.

The two sewer contractors named in the complaint — Lepore Plumbing and Clements Brothers and Sister, Inc. — both appear to have active licenses from the city, according to the city’s online Contractor Lookup tool.

Richard Lepore, the plumbing contractor who replaced the sewer lateral curb trap and vent at 813 Jackson St. nearly three months prior to the explosion, said he found no evidence of a leak from the sewer lateral or broader soil stability issues when he dug his hole. He said tree roots had caused a backup in the curb trap and vent, and that his excavation did not expose the gas pipe. The complaint did not describe any wrongdoing by Lepore.

“There’s guys out there doing poor jobs. They’re not lying about that,” Lepore said. “But the guys that are doing the right work, doing the right job, and working by all the guidelines that are in place — it’s unfair to them when something happens and you can’t even defend yourself.”

Lepore’s company was also named alongside PGW in a suit filed by the family of one of two people who died in the 2019 gas explosion in South Philly. Lepore said his work did not play any role in that blast.

The PUC’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement also filed a safety complaint against PGW over the 2019 explosion, alleging the company failed to adequately protect a 6-inch cast-iron pipeline, despite having knowledge that support for the segment of buried pipe had been disturbed by excavation activity nearby. PGW denied all the alleged violations. That complaint is still in litigation, according to PUC spokesperson Nils Hagen-Frederiksen.