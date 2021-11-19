Nearly two years have passed since an explosion caused by a crack in a 92-year-old gas main claimed the lives of Brian Diu and Rudi Kambong in South Philadelphia.

The Dec. 19, 2019 blast destroyed five rowhouses on the 1400 block of South 8th Street and displaced dozens of residents. Twenty-eight-year-old Diu was asleep in his bedroom at the time of the explosion, which ripped the facade off his brick rowhouse. Diu’s 65-year-old neighbor, Kambong, had been on bed rest.

Neighbors present at the time of the explosion said it sounded like “a bomb went off.”

Now, Diu’s family is suing Philadelphia Gas Works, the city of Philadelphia, and two contractors in connection with the fatal explosion.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C., argues that the city and PGW failed to adequately address what it called a “ticking time bomb” network of disintegrating, century-old iron pipes like the one that cracked, then detonated on South 8th Street.

Also named in the lawsuit is Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation, which oversees PGW, as well as Bart Emanuel and Son Plumbing and Heating, LLC, and Lepore Plumbing, Inc., which were working on ruptured water main repairs in the neighborhood leading up to the explosion, and five unidentified contractors.

Installed in 1859, that water main dates back to before the Civil War, Water Commissioner Randy Hayman said following the 2019 incident. The 6-inch cast iron gas that cracked was built nearly 70 years later, in 1928.

The complaint points to the violent South 8th Street explosion as emblematic of a larger, unaddressed threat posed by antiquated infrastructure that runs throughout the city.

Steven Wigrizer, a prominent trial lawyer representing the Diu family, says they remain in shock over his loss, and fear for the lives of other Philadelphians whose gas service is provided by PGW.

“They’ve asked us to do all we can to make PGW’s historically unsafe system — responsible for death and destruction — safe, once and for all,” Wigrizer said in a statement.