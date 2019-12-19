‘We thought a bomb went off’: Two people trapped in burning South Philadelphia rowhouse
Two people are trapped inside a South Philadelphia rowhouse that collapsed and caught fire Thursday.
More than 100 firefighters are battling flames shooting out the top of the collapsed home on the 1400 block of South 8th Street, a short walk from the famous Termini Bakery. A second house also collapsed in the blaze, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
huge fire in south philly right now, apparently two houses collapsed :( pic.twitter.com/DBGYCYP1AK— alexapdos (@alexapdos) December 19, 2019
Updated 1:19 p.m.
The fire may have been caused by a gas leak. Officials said they received multiple calls about a house explosion and the possible smell of gas shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We thought a bomb went off. It was scary,” said Nick Castellucci, a neighbor who heard the explosion Thursday morning.
The status of the two trapped people is not immediately known.
Keith Dunbar was inside his 8th Street rowhouse with his partner and child when he heard the blast emanating from halfway down his block.
“We heard a big explosion. Thought it was a car. It was too big to be a car,” he said. “I went outside and the front of two properties had collapsed on the street. It was smoldering.”
Dunbar and his family were evacuated.
“We’ve been sitting out since,” he said as firefighters shot water out of hoses onto his neighbor’s home.
