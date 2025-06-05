Several SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia’s Nicetown–Tioga section

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze after several SEPTA buses caught fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue in Philadelphia’s Nicetown–Tioga section.

Police say as many as 20 buses are on fire at the Roberts Yard.

The fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm blaze around 7:30 a.m.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing in the air.

There has been no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.