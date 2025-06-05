Several SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia’s Nicetown–Tioga section
Police say as many as 20 buses are on fire at the Roberts Yard facility.
Firefighters are working to put out a blaze after several SEPTA buses caught fire Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue in Philadelphia’s Nicetown–Tioga section.
The fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm blaze around 7:30 a.m.
Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing in the air.
There has been no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
