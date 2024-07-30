Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s embattled for-profit eviction system could soon grind to a halt.

The Landlord and Tenant Office, which performs the majority of the city’s evictions, is struggling to secure the insurance it needs to continue operating, according to a letter reviewed by WHYY News.

The office’s policy expires at the end of September. If it cannot arrange new coverage by then, the LTO will no longer be able to accept work from landlords and will be forced to shut down, according to the letter sent out Monday by Marisa Shuter, the city’s landlord-tenant officer.

“I trust that we have provided all of you with a valuable service over the past years,” said Shuter, who has led the office since 2017.

A spokesperson for the LTO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The turmoil comes as the city prepares to implement new regulations for eviction officers. For the first time, they will have to be licensed by the city to perform court-ordered lockouts. Under the law, they must also have liability insurance of $2 million per incident and $4 million per year.

The requirements are part of the Angel Davis Eviction Accountability Bill. The measure was introduced after a string of shootings by deputy landlord-tenant officers, two of which landed tenants in the hospital.

Davis was shot in the head during an attempted lockout at a North Philadelphia apartment complex and continues to recover from a traumatic brain injury. Latese Bethea was shot in the leg during an eviction in Kensington. Both women are now suing Shuter and her office for negligence.

The shootings shut down the office temporarily and sparked renewed calls from elected officials and housing advocates to reform the Landlord and Tenant Office amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis. The measure, introduced by Councilmember Kendra Brooks, was the first legislative response at the city level.