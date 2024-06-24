Philly training program seeks to increase city’s supply of affordable housing

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

From a North Philadelphia rowhouse, Kingzakariyah Martin hopes to launch a career in real estate development dedicated to helping residents in his community.

He bought the three-bedroom property in a tax sale nearly four years ago. In the coming weeks, he’ll put it on the market with hopes of turning a profit he can plow into his next project.

“I haven’t completed much in my life so this is probably the most, outside of my children, this is probably the most important thing that I’ve completed that I’ve given to the world. So I just want to keep building on that,” said Martin, 33.