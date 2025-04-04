Philly City Council weighs zoning tweak for ‘Turn the Key’ projects

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier has introduced legislation that would exempt Turn the Key projects from a zoning overlay designed to keep housing accessible in fast-developing areas.

The Mixed Income Neighborhoods Overlay, sometimes referred to as “MIN,” requires developers to make 20% of the units affordable in any new residential project with 10 or more units. Known as inclusionary zoning, the overlay applies to the 3rd, 4th and 7th council districts, which include swiftly gentrifying sections of West and North Philadelphia like University City and Kensington.

Gauthier’s measure is largely designed to remove an unintended redundancy created by Turn the Key developments that trigger the overlay’s requirements — a redundancy that has surfaced with projects slated to rise in the city’s Mantua neighborhood. The situation has led some developers to divide their proposals into two separate projects in order to bypass those requirements, a strategy that creates extra red tape and potential delays in construction.

“This exclusion is about making sure that MIN does what it was always intended to do, which is to promote the development of more genuinely affordable housing,” Gauthier said after Thursday’s Council session.

The redundancy is rooted in the level of affordability the overlay and Turn the Key are designed to add to the market.