City Council on Thursday passed a bill that would require affordable units be included in large residential developments in parts of North, West, and Northeast Philadelphia where residents are seeing rents rise.

The measure requires any development with 10 or more housing units to set aside 20% of the units as affordable. Known as inclusionary zoning, the policy is a tool for keeping housing accessible in fast-developing areas, and has been used in cities such as New York and Washington D.C.

The new bill only applies in the 3rd and 7th Council Districts represented by co-sponsors Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez respectively.

“The continued growth of our city is important, but it’s unacceptable if it comes at the detriment of vulnerable Philadelphians,” Gauthier said in a statement. “With many developers prioritizing profits, regardless of the social repercussions, the best way for us to ensure that affordable housing options remain available in desirable neighborhoods over the long term is to enact policy change.”

The bill, passed unanimously, comes amid a development boom with skyrocketing real estate prices, a combination housing advocates say is problematic for a poor big city with an affordable housing crisis, in part because it makes the prospect of building affordable housing even less attractive to developers, particularly those looking to build in swiftly gentrifying neighborhoods like University City and East Kensington.