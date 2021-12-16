Philadelphia voters will soon decide whether City Council should have more say over who sits on the Zoning Board of Adjustments, the independent board empowered to make legally binding decisions about what proposed developments get built.

Under a bill passed Thursday, residents will be asked via ballot measure whether the city should amend its charter to expand the zoning board from five to seven members; require City Council confirmation of the mayor’s appointees to the board; and require that positions be filled by people with professional qualifications and sensitivity to community concerns.

The measure, approved over objections from the Kenney administration, comes amid a development boom that’s raised the blood pressure of some Philadelphians, particularly those in swiftly gentrifying sections, where demolitions and construction have become part of the daily soundtrack.

These activists say the zoning board has become overly supportive of developers, while diminishing the concerns of community organizations, a sentiment shared by Council President Darrell Clarke, whose office wrote the legislation.

“The Zoning Board of Adjustment needs to be reformed. We have heard from residents and citizens across the city that their voices — voices of the community — are not being heard by the ZBA as it makes zoning decisions that have a fundamental impact on the quality of life and the character of Philadelphia’s many neighborhoods,” said Clarke in a statement released Wednesday.

The measure is in some ways a culmination of work Clarke has done over the past year to increase the influence neighborhood groups and district council members have over what happens in their communities, especially when it comes to development projects. Clarke has long acted in ways to protect councilmanic prerogative and ensure that council members have deciding power over development in their districts.

“Nobody knows a community better than the district council person that represents it,” Clarke told The Pew Charitable Trusts in 2015 when the think tank was researching the issue.

But under the current system, the zoning board operates independent of council. The appointed board hears appeals from developers and others seeking to build in ways that don’t comply with city zoning rules, which govern things such as the size, scale, and density of buildings, and fall under council jurisdiction. In recent years, the zoning board has approved 90% of applications for variances.