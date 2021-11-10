Philadelphia’s pandemic-inspired experiment with expanded outdoor dining is poised to end with streeteries made permanently legal in certain parts of the city.

City Council’s Committee on Streets and Services on Tuesday unanimously approved an amended bill that would allow restaurants to serve diners in outdoor structures built over parking spaces in Center City, Old City, University City, East Passyunk, and other specified areas.

Eateries located outside of those boundaries would need a district Councilmember to introduce an ordinance and the full Council to approve the measure, keeping intact a longstanding practice known as councilmanic prerogative, which gives lawmakers considerable control over activities in their districts.

The amended bill, introduced by Councilmember Allan Domb, represents a compromise — an earlier version would have expanded outdoor dining permanently across the city exclusively through a system of approvals run by the Kenney administration.

“The Committee’s approval is a major step forward toward making this remarkable outdoor dining amenity a permanent fixture for our city,” Domb said in a public statement. “Streeteries have saved so many restaurants throughout the pandemic, and we expect the permanency will allow businesses to invest in high-quality, safe, and accessible structures that will support the future of our city.”

Following a flurry of behind-the-scenes activity, the committee also approved a bill introduced by Council President Darrell Clarke that would enable restaurants issued temporary sidewalk cafe licenses as part of the city’s emergency program to continue operating them through the end of 2022.

Clarke had argued that Domb’s initial legislation didn’t give communities the opportunities to weigh in on the impacts of expanded dining in their neighborhoods.

“I do think that it is important for those individuals who know these communities best — be it an RCO [Registered Community Organization], be it a block captain, be it a person who actually got elected to represent a specific group of people — to have an integral part and involvement in the locations and the placement of these,” Clarke said Tuesday.

The Kenney administration has said it supports creating a permanent outdoor dining program — “with limitations regarding structures related to public safety and accessibility.”

Both bills will be voted on by the full Council during Thursday’s regularly scheduled session, potentially setting up a final vote next week.

Two other related bills were held by Domb and Clarke, who offered competing visions for outdoor dining in Philadelphia.