City Council wants to help neighborhoods challenge developers in court

Philadelphia City Council will hold public hearings to explore the possibility of providing financial assistance to “disadvantaged” community groups that can’t afford to fight legal decisions made about development in their neighborhoods.

Councilmember Cindy Bass, who introduced the resolution on Thursday, said money shouldn’t stop residents from having a say about what comes into their communities, especially when a ruling made by the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment stands in opposition to their wishes and the wishes of the district councilmember.

The five-appointee commission hears appeals from developers and others seeking to build in ways that don’t comply with city zoning rules, which govern things such as the size, scale, and density of buildings. The body’s decisions are legally binding and can only be overturned in court, requiring community groups to hire a lawyer if they want to appeal a decision.

“For communities that are able to put their nickels together and make something happen, it’s a great thing. They’re able to have a say and continue the conversation. But for those who aren’t able to do so, then the conversation effectively ends right then and there,” said Bass.