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A vacant school building on the grounds of the Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in Upper Merion is getting a fresh start as an affordable, 20-unit apartment complex.

The $6.2 million project is the brainchild of the church’s “small but mighty congregation,” Rev. Tim Dooner told WHYY News. In 2017, a team with a vision for the parish’s future began meeting to dig into ways the church could meet the immediate needs of the community, including revitalizing the building.

“Out from that good work of discernment, we realized there was an alignment of our mission, our hopes, our sense of who our neighbors were and also what was most possible from a zoning perspective — and fortunately, the zoning already aligned with what we felt was the biggest bang for a buck in terms of community impact in housing,” Dooner said.

The church proposed the plan in 2019 to the congregation and the idea took off, albeit with a few bumps in the road — most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after seven years of coordination, planning and raising funds, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners on Thursday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site. Construction on the rental complex is expected to be completed by early 2027.

“We committed to open our eyes and ears to the stories of our neighbors, until we could discern real and concrete ways to do the action of loving our neighbor,” Dooner said. “Seeking that which is for their sake, regardless of merit and without the expectation of anything in return.”

The church will continue to own the property and has signed a 30-year lease with the Upper Merion Area Housing Association to run the operations.

“Our housing vulnerable neighbors need more people in institutions whose mode of being is loving and not profiteering,” Dooner said. “Because as wonderful as this building will be when it’s filled with seniors on fixed incomes, differently-abled neighbors, lower-earning young adults and families, it will meet only a small fraction of the need. And so we all must — and can — help.”